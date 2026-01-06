Americans Prioritize Domestic Issues Over Foreign Conflicts: A Shift in Focus

Amid President Trump's military intervention in Venezuela, a divide emerges in American public opinion. While some Republicans initially back the actions, polling reveals a dominant public preference for focusing on domestic issues rather than foreign conflicts.

An AP-NORC poll highlights that only a quarter of Americans see foreign policy as a priority, a significant drop from previous years. The military operation in Venezuela to capture Nicolas Maduro has not convinced a majority of Americans about U.S. involvement, with many advocating for the Venezuelan populace to determine their country's future leadership.

Republicans show mixed responses, with a notable portion still supporting Trump's "America First" policy. As the Trump administration moves forward with its strategy in Venezuela, challenges loom in reconciling domestic priorities with foreign policy actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)