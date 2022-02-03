One Piece Chapter 1040 to focus on Law, Kid vs. Big Mom & arrival of Zunesha

The next installment of the highly popular Japanese manga 'One Piece' is approaching its release date. One Piece Chapter 1040 will be released on Sunday, without any break. According to the official schedule by Manga Plus, Chapter 1040 of One Piece will be available to read at midnight JST on February 6, 2022.

We promised you to come back with the spoilers of the upcoming chapter. Though these all are unofficial spoilers, let's dive straight into what to expect from the upcoming chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1040 spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1040 will continue the battle between Luffy and Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome. For the last few chapters, we saw Luffy and Kaidou are severely fighting each other. Moreover, we could also get updates on Zunesha as we learned in the previous chapter about the appearance of a mysterious, gargantuan elephant. A strange person arrives and informs about a gigantic mysterious shadow.

One Piece Chapter 1040 will reveal the huge elephant Zunisha that carries Zou on its back. Zou is an island located on the back of a massive, millennium-old elephant named Zunesha that roams the New World. It is known as a "Phantom Island".

Although the raw scans would surface two to three days before its release still based on the storyline, we and IBT times expect One Piece Chapter 1040 might show some of the Worst Generation members destroying the World Government's yonko system.

We could also get updates on Kid and Law Vs. Big Mom. Most probably, she will be defeated by Kid and Law. Recently, the content creator tweeted on One Piece Chapter 1040 spoilers.

"Wait, uhm... given the pattern with the Sanji and Zoro fights, I have a mild concern that Big Mom might've actually been defeated this chapter... surely not yet."

Wait, uhm... given the pattern with the Sanji and Zoro fights, I have a mild concern that Big Mom might've actually been defeated this chapter... surely not yet? 😰 pic.twitter.com/WdZBJNx8ZH — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) January 30, 2022

One Piece manga chapter 1040 would also plot on the Five Star Elders, Gorosei. We saw in Chapter 1037, Gorousei are discussing how to catch the pillar of the Straw Hats Pirates, Nicco Robin. They are also talking about the Devil Fruit, which has been given another name. Besides, Yamato's story is still unsolved.

So there are several story angles to showcase in One Piece Chapter 1040. Fans can get the raw scans two days before the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

One Piece Chapter is released on February 6, 2022. Readers can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

