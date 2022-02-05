Raashi Khanna begins filming for her Tamil movie ‘Sardar’

Actor Raashii Khanna on Saturday said she has started shooting for her next film “Sardar”.

The Tamil-language spy thriller film is written and directed by P S Mithran of “Hero” fame. The film stars Karthi in dual roles.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 31-year-old shared the news about the commencement of shoot in Chennai with a selfie picture of her from the vanity van.

''And #sardar begins!! P.S Hello Chennai,'' she wrote.

“Sardar”, produced by S Lakshman Kumar under the banner of Prince Pictures, also features Simran and Rajisha Vijayan.

Khanna last night revealed on Instagram that she finished shooting of her Telugu film “Thank You”, starring Naga Chaitanya.

The romantic comedy film is helmed by “Silent Scream” director Vikram Kumar from a script by B V S Ravi and produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. “Thank You” also stars Avika Gor and Malavika Nair.

Khanna will next be seen alongside Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in series ''Rudra: The Darkness Within''. The crime thriller show, which is Khanna’s maiden OTT series, will release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Khanna has another web-series, an action-thriller, directed by Raj and DK. It features Shahid Kapoor in the lead. She will also feature in Sidharth Malhotra-led “Yodha”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)