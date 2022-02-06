Left Menu

Lata Mangeshkar touched the heart of every Indian: TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday condoled the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said she touched the heart of every Indian with her mellifluous renditions.Deeply pained to know that the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar has passed away.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-02-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 12:14 IST
Lata Mangeshkar touched the heart of every Indian: TN CM
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday condoled the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said she touched the heart of every Indian with her mellifluous renditions.

''Deeply pained to know that the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar has passed away. With a career spanning eight decades she has touched the heart of every Indian with her mellifluous renditions in various languages. I convey my heartfelt condolences to her family and fans,'' Stalin tweeted.

Mangeshkar, one of the biggest music icons of the country, died on Sunday morning in a Mumbai hospital due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said. She was 92.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022