Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 21 to reveal the origin of Titans

The return of Attack on Titan Season 4 part 2 is unquestionably good news for anime lovers across the planet. Attack on Titan's final season is here! Attack On Titan overall episode 81 (Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 22) will be the upcoming installment, and fans are eagerly waiting for it.

Although the anime lovers are disappointed after learning that the fourth season will end the series, however, Attack on Titan Season 4 will end the series in a beautiful manner. The creators have titled the second part (Part 2) 'The final season.'

The next episode of Attack on Titan Season 4, Episode 22, titled "Thaw" premieres in the United States on Sunday, February 13, 2022 (and in Japan on Monday, February 14). It will also stream on Sunday, February 13, 2022, on Hulu at 3:45 p.m.

Cnet noted, per MAPPA Attack on Titan Season 4 will consist of 12 episodes. Now the season is live, which means there are only 11 more episodes of shows left in the tank.

As the latest episode ended on a cliffhanger, it is likely that Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 22 (Season 4 Part 2 no. 81) will reveal the origin of Titans and also the 2000-year conflict.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 21 (Season 4 Part 2 no. 80) recap

"Coming out of Grisha's memories and back into the Paths dimension, Zeke desperately orders Ymir to enact the euthanasia plan. As Ymir walks toward the Coordinate, Eren forcibly breaks free from his chains and rushes to stop Ymir. He reaches her and upon making contact, is shown her memories. 2,000 years ago, Ymir lived in a small rural village that was invaded by conquerors led by Fritz, who sought to make his tribe, Eldia, the dominating power in the world.

After Fritz enslaves the town's populace and cuts out their tongues, Ymir is blamed for letting encaged pigs escape. She is hunted and falls into a tree, where the source of all living matter attaches itself to her and turns her into the first Titan. Over the years, Fritz uses Ymir's Founding Titan to destroy Marley's armies and revolutionize the kingdom of Eldia, while having three daughters with her: Maria, Rose, and Shina.

After Ymir sacrifices herself to save Fritz from a dissenter, Fritz orders his children to eat Ymir's body and for their descendants to keep passing on the power of the Titans. Upon seeing Ymir's past, Eren gives her the freedom to choose what she wants to do. Choosing to side with Eren, Ymir begins The Rumbling and the Walls come down, releasing the thousands of Colossal Titans within in a march against the world. Eren then uses the Paths to announce to all Subjects of Ymir his intentions to exterminate all life outside the island."

