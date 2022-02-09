Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 236: Team 7 members making plans to free hostages

Japanese manga series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 236 will be airing on Sunday without any break. The upcoming installment will show the others exploring this castle. The new episode is titled "Cut and Run."

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 236 spoilers

The official trailer for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 236 is out. The promo reveals Mitsuki, Sarada, Denki and the others are trying to frame a plan to bring back the islanders safely. They are following the pirates from the top of the hills. Sarada said, "The islanders are being held in the mine. I want to get everyone off of this Island"

But they need a large ship. According to their plan, Denki will monitor the security of the ship, while Sarada and Mitsuki will work on freeing the hostages.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recap

Previously we saw a terror attack that took place in the Land of Water. Team 7 and Kawaki are assigned to save the village. They also have to guide Katasuke in the village and gather information on the new threat. Team 7 tries to find out whether it is connected with the terror attack earlier.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 235 showcased the pirates taking control over the land of Water while Team 5 was on Dotou Island. Boruto and others tried to contact Team 5.

The official synopsis of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 235 (by Crunchyroll):

"The Land of Water is taken over by pirates, and contact with Denki's Team 5 is lost. The new Team 7 joins up with a unit led by Kagura and sets out for Dotou Island to assist Team 5 and rescue the islanders.

However, the unit is made up of Buntan, Hebiichigo and Kyoho, who in the past had called themselves the 'New Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist.' Sarada and Mitsuki go ashore to scout the island while Boruto and the others stay back and watch the situation nearby."

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 236 is scheduled to release on February 13, 2022 at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of the manga series air every Sunday. The previous episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

