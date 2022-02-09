Black Clover Chapter 323: Noelle might join the action against Lucifero

Lucifero continues to fight with several members of the Magic Knights. After the anti-magic boy Asta can't stand within Lucifero's gravity, the heroes step forward one by one to battle against Lucifero. Since the Golden Dawn squad's Yano fought against him in the last chapter of Black Clover manga, fans are ardently waiting for Black Clover Chapter 323.

The good news is Black clover Chapter 323 will be released on February 13, 2022, without any break.

Black Clover chapter 322 is titled "The Vice-Captain of the Black Bulls." In the latest chapter, Yuno and Mereoleona continue to fight Lucifero. In fact, Lucifero gets irritated and asks the Supreme Devil of the Second Layer, Adrammelech, to get rid of them, but the devil declines to do so.

Mereoleona can't hold her shape anymore as she has reached her limit. Yuno saves her at the last second, and he continues to fight with Lucifero, while Nacht thinks Asta is the only person who can defeat Lucifero. As we saw earlier, Asta is back on his feet. Mimosa asks him to head to the battlefield where Yano is fighting with Lucifero.

Nacht uses Dual Devil Union Mode: Canis X Equus to hold Lucifero, and Asta attacks him from the back with his Demon Slasher Katana.

Black clover Chapter 323 will show the continuation of the fight. After the return of Captain Yami, fans are expecting Captain William to come back. Besides, Noelle Silva was not seen in a last few chapters. Black clover 323 might bring back Noelle, the heart of the Clover kingdom.

Earlier during the fight with Megicula in Chapter 302, we saw Noelle's love connection helps Asta to gain mental force. Therefore the appearance of Noelle could be mental support for Asta.

Black clover Chapter 323 will also show what happens to Mereoleona. Is she fine now? Will she return to the fight again?

Both the fighters Nacht and Asta have been jumbled very badly, still, they decide to fight. Nacht regains his power after taking a rest, while Asta is cured after Mimosa heals him using all her reserved mana. Asta is the only one who can kill this menace.

We will keep you updated on Black Clover Chapter 323 spoilers as soon as we get more information.

Black Clover Chapter 323 is scheduled to be released on Sunday. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on the Viz website, Manga plus website and the Shonen Jump App available on both Android and IOS. The international audience can follow the chapter in their time zone, as noted below:

Pacific Time: 7 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

British Time: 3 PM

Central European Time: 4 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, February 14

Australian central time: 12:30 AM, February 14

