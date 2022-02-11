Filmmaker Ravi Tandon dies at 87

Noted film director-producer Ravi Tandon, known for directing Amitabh Bachchan's ''Khuddar'' and Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor’s “Khel Khel Mein”, died in the wee hours of Friday at his residence here. He was 87.

Ravi Tandon, father of Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and Rajiv Tandon, passed away due to respiratory failure. “He was suffering from lung fibrosis from past few years. Today he passed away due to respiratory failure at 3.30 am,” a family member told PTI.

Raveena, 47, shared a heartfelt tribute to her father on Instagram.

“You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I'm never letting go. Love you papa,” she wrote alongside a series of pictures with her father.

Ravi Tandon is credited to have directed suspense-drama “Anhonee” with Sanjeev Kumar; Rajesh Khanna, Sridevi and Smita Patil’s “Nazrana”; “Jhoota Kahin Ka” with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor; Amitabh Bachchan-starrer crime thriller “Majboor”, multi-starrer films “Khuddaar” and “Zindagi”, among others.

Several Hindi film celebrities offered their condolences via social media.

Actor Juhi Chawla wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace Om Shanti.” Actors Chunky Panday, Neelam Kothari, Yuvika Chaudhary, Namrata Shirdokar too expressed grief.

