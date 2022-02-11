Left Menu

Bob Odenkirk-starrer 'Better Call Saul' sets premiere date for final season

The final season of Bob Odenkirk-starrer 'Better Call Saul' finally has a premiere date.

11-02-2022
Bob Odenkirk (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The final season of Bob Odenkirk-starrer 'Better Call Saul' finally has a premiere date. As per Variety, AMC's acclaimed 'Breaking Bad' spin-off prequel featuring Odenkirk as slippery lawyer Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman will return for its sixth and final season on April 18, almost two years to the day since the show unveiled its season 5 finale.

The sixth season will consist of 13 episodes, which is three more than the usual order. That will bring the episode count to 62, one more than 'Breaking Bad'. However, you won't be getting them all in a row. AMC confirmed that it will air season 6 in two parts, with the first part containing seven episodes, kicked off with a two-episode premiere. The remaining six episodes will begin to air on July 11.

This is the same type of split that AMC did with 'Breaking Bad' in its final season, and should allow the show's sixth season to compete for Emmys in two different years. In addition, AMC announced that three short-form digital series in the Saul universe will premiere in the spring.

The six-part animated series 'Slippin' Jimmy' chronicles the exploits of Jimmy McGill in his youth. The six-episode 'Cooper's Bar' -- which features Seehorn as "an awful Hollywood executive" -- centres on character actor Cooper (Mike & Molly's Lou Mustillo) and the patrons of his L.A. neighbourhood bar. The 'Better Call Saul Employee Training Video' series also returns with new installments. 'Better Call Saul' was supposed to start production on season 6 last spring, but, as was the case with many shows, filming was delayed by the spread of COVID-19. In late July, Odenkirk collapsed on set and suffered a heart attack, but he was back on set filming in early September.

'Better Call Saul', which Peter Gould created with 'Breaking Bad' overlord Vince Gilligan, also stars Giancarlo Esposito, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, and Patrick Fabian. The series, which has earned 39 Emmy nominations, is executive produced by Gould, Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz. (ANI)

