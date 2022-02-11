Rick and Morty Season 6 might bring back Evil Morty & his big sister as villain

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 6 has been announced and is currently under production. The fifth season was streamed in the first week of September. Since then, fans are itching to get any updates on Season 6.

Before the confirmation of the fourth season in 2019, a long-term deal was ordered in 2018. Under the deal, Time Warner Broadcasting and Adult Swim agreed to bring 70 new episodes over an unspecified number of seasons.

Rick and Morty Season 6 storyline

Rick and Morty follow the story of Rick Sanchez, an eccentric and alcoholic mad scientist and his fretful grandson Morty Smith, who split their time between domestic life and interdimensional adventures. It also includes members of the Smith household, which consists of parents Jerry and Beth, their children summer and Beth's father.

The plot for Rick and Morty Season 6 is yet to be revealed but it is expected to show more on Evil Morty. At the end of the fifth season, Evil Morty entered a new dimension. Season 6 will reveal Rick Sanchez's (Roiland) origin story. His wife Diane (Kari Wahlgren) and daughter were killed in the bombing. Rick made it his mission to find the culprit behind the incident. The sixth season has to answer this pressing question: Were Rick's daughter and wife really killed by Evil Rick?

Evil Morty is the main villain, but we haven't seen him since Season 3. Probably, Season 6 might bring him back with an interesting plot. Spencer Grammer who voice of Summer Smith in the Adult Swim animated science fiction series Rick and Morty talked to Inverse about the storyline.

"There are some really interesting episodes coming up where you see more sides to all of the family members. There were a lot of family-centric episodes this season, which I always think is really interesting. Or when Rick is off doing something with Jerry. It's interesting to see Beth, Morty, and Summer have a life independent of Rick."

The show might also show Morty's big sister to be the villain in Rick and Morty Season 6.

Grammer told Inverse, "Evil Summer is probably the most like Rick she can possibly be. The female people in the family take after Rick a lot, so that's where her intelligence lies. She'd have to beat out Rick's mind, in a way?"

Rick and Morty Season 6 release date: When can we expect it?

Rick and Morty Season 6 could release as soon as fall 2022, so around September or October time. In In general, each season takes around a year and six months to arrive. So Rick and Morty Season 6 is expected to arrive in 2022.

The specific premiere date is yet to be revealed, but during Rick and Morty's exclusive panel at the Adult Swim Festival 2021 in November, the broadcaster confirmed a 2022 premiere was planned, noted ScreenRant.

The co-creator Dan Harmon confirmed in May last year that Rick and Morty Season 6 is currently under development. He spoke about the 'special reunion table' and the 'Community episode' while announcing the sixth season via an Instagram post.

Rick and Morty Season 6 trailer: When will it arrive?

Usually, the official trailer for a Rick and Morty season arrives one or three months ahead of the season's release. Since we are expecting the series to be released in the 2022 summer, we can expect its first trailer to be out at the beginning of 2022.

Rick and Morty season 6 cast: Who are returning?

Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke and Spencer Grammer are returning to the cast of Rick and Morty Season 6 as Jerry, Beth, and Summer Smith respectively. Justin Roiland would also return to reprise his role as Mr. Poopybutthole.

The other guest actors who are expected to return in the upcoming installment are Kari Wahlgren (as Jessica), Keith David (US President), Dan Harmon (Mr. Nimbus), Alison Brie (Planetina), Christina Ricci (Princess Poñeta), and Darren Criss (Bruce Chutback).

Rick and Morty Season 6 will stream on Hulu and HBO Max. If you want to watch the last seasons, you can go to Adult Swim's official website and log in using your cable provider's credentials to watch on-demand.

