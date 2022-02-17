Jaideep Ahlawat, Zeeshan Ayyub to headline 'Bloody Brothers'

Actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub will be seen sharing screen space in a new web series titled 'Bloody Brothers'. Helmed by Shaad Ali, the six-part series revolves around the lives of two brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet.

While the elder brother Jaggi enjoys the comfort of a wealthy and seemingly perfect life, the younger one Daljeet struggles to survive running a vintage book shop cum cafe. Their life spins out of control when a tragic accident occurs and distrust starts enveloping their lives, creating a rift between them and everyone around. Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Maya Alagh, Mugdha Godse, Satish Kaushik and Jitendra Joshi are also a part of the project, which is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India.

Talking about the show, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said, "Even as we gear up for the launch of Mithya, we are delighted to announce our third collaboration with ZEE5. Helmed by the dynamic Shaad Ali and headlined by the brilliant duo Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub, 'Bloody Brothers' is a deliciously twisted tale of brotherhood, love, crime and drama. With a show packed with powerful performances and a riveting plot, we are happy to continue creating unique, popular and distinctive entertainment for our audiences across the globe". 'Bloody Brothers' will be out on ZEE5 soon. (ANI)

