Russian Doll Season 2 is reportedly releasing in spring 2022

Netflix's one of the anticipated comedy-drama Russian Doll Season 2 is gearing up for its release.

Recently the makers revealed the first-look images of Russian Doll season 2. Fans are loving the images of Nadia and Alan played by Natasha Lyonne and Charlie Bennett, respectively. The two actors are returning to play their roles in the second season, but the pictures show that Alan has grown a mustache now. It also gives the first glimpse at Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy in her as-yet-undisclosed role. Greta Lee's Maxine is also back in Russian Doll season 2.

Although there is no official announcement regarding the release date for Russian Doll Season 2, NetflixLife noted, "On Feb. 11, Netflix confirmed that Russian Doll season 2 will be released in spring 2022. We're closer than ever to seeing the next chapter of Nadia's journey with time loops, mortality, and everything in between."

Since NetflixLife's predictions often come true, we could go for it until the official announcement arrives.

Russian Doll follows Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne), a game developer, who dies repeatedly, survives on the same night in an ongoing time loop. Later she tries to solve it, leading to her finding Alan Zaveri (portrayed by Charlie Barnett) in the same situation. It also stars Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, and Elizabeth Ashley.

In Russian Doll Season 1, Nadia and Alan find them trapped in two separate timelines, where they run into an alternate, pre-loop version of each other.

They are unaware of the future loops. They achieve success at preventing each other's first deaths, and the episode ends with an implication that the pair becomes friends in both timelines. Russian Doll Season 2 will start from here.

Natasha Lyonne (as Nadia), Charlie Barnett (Alan Zaveri), Greta Lee (Maxine, Nadia's friend), Rebecca Henderson (Lizzy, friend), Yul Vasquez (John Reyes, Nadia's Ex-boyfriend), and Elizabeth Ashley (Ruth Brenner Nadia's mother) are returning in Russian Doll Season 2.

Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy officially joined the cast of Russian Doll Season 2 in an undisclosed role and capacity, while 'Romeo and Juliet' actress Carolyn Michelle Smith joined the cast in a recurring role. 'District 9' star Sharlto Copley also joined the drama.

Currently, Netflix Russian Doll Season 2 doesn't have any official release date. We will keep updating you as soon as we get some new information. Till then stay tuned!

