Killing Eve Season 4 to portray a ‘very, very much changed’ Eve, teases Sandra Oh

The British thriller series Killing Eve is all set to release its fourth season on February 27, 2022 on BBC America and AMC+. Part of the reason fans are waiting for Killing Eve Season 4 is that they want to see more of Villanelle and Eve Polastri. Another major hook for the audience is the outstanding performance of Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh as Villanelle and Eve Polastri, respectively. Their acting performances had hit home with many viewers of the show for the last three seasons.

The duo was also praised by the Television Critics Association panel for their work in Killing Eve. The panel also had the show's lead writer and executive producer Laura Neal and executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle, who talked about Killing Eve Season 4.

Jodie Comer explained, "You never know what you're going to get, which is amazing. The show definitely keeps you on your toes and it's always so exciting getting to sit down with the script and see where it is that we're headed."

She added, "Sometimes when you start a season, you have a vague idea of where the story's going to go, but a lot of the time it gets figured out as you go along and it's very organic in that way. So, it's always thrilling."

On the other hand, Sandra Oh hinted at some possible changes to her Killing Eve Season 4 character.

"I really wanted to establish that Eve physically, energetically, is very, very much changed. You see her different in the way that she's clearly gained skills, that she's not afraid of violence in herself or inflicting it on others, that she's adapted a lot of – not adapted, but also integrated a lot of elements from Villanelle in either disguises or personas.

I just really wanted that change and that freshness to kind of come in to the fourth season."

Sandra Oh continued: "Jodie and I were looking at a picture of season one and could not believe those two characters. They're completely changed. They had a complete – at least for me when I look at Eve – a complete innocence and she just doesn't have it on her anymore. I was really pleased to be able to evolve the character that way."

The actress also weighed in on fans' expectations from Killing Eve Season 4. Previously we saw Eve and Villanelle were on a path of destruction. Fans are wondering whether she can change her life. Will Eve and Villanelle find a way to live happily ever after?

Comer commented, "Can we change? What I loved about what Laura did was we actually see Villanelle now putting that into action. We see her trying. But I think throughout the whole series you really witness each character's growth. I think there's a lot of lessons that I think Villanelle learns that I don't think she's actually aware of. I think she's so desperate to change at the beginning and I'm not sure that comes from a truthful place. However, when you see this season in its entirety, you really, truly see just how she's done so. So that was really, really great to see."

While Fiona Shaw said, "Things change in their life, but it's amazing how set people are, I think. But in terms of storytelling, you have to have change to see development, and this show has been fantastic for that because I was very happy for Carolyn to sit and come down from a high office and pontificate about something again. The show never let the character settle and I think in that way they are changed, of course, by experience. But in terms of personality, people stay the same."

Sandra Oh believes people can change but their personalities remain the same. She said. "I do believe people can change. If they can't, I just think all is lost," said Oh. "For me, from personal experience, I just know that it is extremely slow and challenging. I think the innate kind of personality, which I think for both – all three of the characters – their wit, or their danger, or their humor have not really changed. I think that all the three characters' moral compass has slightly changed."

Killing Eve airs on February 27, 2022, for BBC America and in "Early 2022" BBC iPlayer. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

Also Read: The boys Season 3: The Solider Boy to bring 'humor, pathos, and danger' to his role