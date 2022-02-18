Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Babli Bouncer' goes on floors

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has started shooting for his film 'Babli Bouncer' which features none other than Tamannaah Bhatia. Jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, Babli Bouncer is touted as a delightful coming-of-age fictional story of a female bouncer, set in the real 'bouncer town' of North India - Asola Fatepur.

Talking about the project, Madhur said, "As a filmmaker, there is a lot to be excited for and look forward to when you get the chance to explore a never-before-told narrative. I want to portray this story of a female bouncer through a slice-of-life comedic tone that also leaves a lasting impact", He added, "With the shooting of Babli Bouncer starting today, I am ready as ever to bring forth this story from the world view of women bouncers. It's a wonderful story and I'm absolutely sure Tamannaah will leave everyone surprised with her performance!"

The movie also stars Saurabh Shukla along with Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. (ANI)

