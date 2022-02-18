Left Menu

Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Babli Bouncer' goes on floors

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has started shooting for his film 'Babli Bouncer' which features none other than Tamannaah Bhatia.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 11:43 IST
Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Babli Bouncer' goes on floors
Madhur Bhandarkar with team of Babli Bouncer . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has started shooting for his film 'Babli Bouncer' which features none other than Tamannaah Bhatia. Jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, Babli Bouncer is touted as a delightful coming-of-age fictional story of a female bouncer, set in the real 'bouncer town' of North India - Asola Fatepur.

Talking about the project, Madhur said, "As a filmmaker, there is a lot to be excited for and look forward to when you get the chance to explore a never-before-told narrative. I want to portray this story of a female bouncer through a slice-of-life comedic tone that also leaves a lasting impact", He added, "With the shooting of Babli Bouncer starting today, I am ready as ever to bring forth this story from the world view of women bouncers. It's a wonderful story and I'm absolutely sure Tamannaah will leave everyone surprised with her performance!"

The movie also stars Saurabh Shukla along with Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022