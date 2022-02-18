Left Menu

Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor's 'Toolsidas Junior' release date locked

The makers of 'Toolsidas Junior', starring Sanjay Dutt along with late Rajiv Kapoor, have announced the film's release date on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 19:44 IST
Poster of 'Toolsidas Junior' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The makers of 'Toolsidas Junior', starring Sanjay Dutt along with late Rajiv Kapoor, have announced the film's release date on Friday. Written and directed by Mridul, the film is set to release on March 4, 2022. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker and Sunita Gowariker.

'Toolsidas Junior', which also stars Varun Buddhadev, marks Rajiv Kapoor's last film before his demise. Reportedly, 'Toolsidas Junior' is a sports-based father and son story, that went on the floors in 2018. Rajiv Kapoor, the youngest son of legendary Raj Kapoor, passed away on January 9, 2021, following a heart attack. (ANI)

