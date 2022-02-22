Left Menu

Neymar hopes to play for US club in future

Neymar hopes to play in the United States one day, more than he wants to return to his Brazil homeland.The 30-year-old striker recently extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain to 2025. I dont know if I will play in Brazil again.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 22-02-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 09:33 IST
Neymar hopes to play for US club in future
PSG striker Neymar (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Neymar hopes to play in the United States one day, more than he wants to return to his Brazilian homeland.

The 30-year-old striker recently extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain to 2025. "I don't know if I will play in Brazil again. I have a lot of will to play in the U.S., which I do want. At least for one season," Neymar told podcast "Fenômenos'' in a video posted late Sunday.

"In Brazil ... I don't know. Sometimes I want it, sometimes I don't." The striker jokingly said he wants to play in the U.S. "because the championship is quick, so there are four months of vacations. That's how you can play (there) for many years." Asked whether he is planning for his retirement, Neymar said he jokes with his friends about hanging his boots at age 32.

"I will play until I am mentally worn out. If I am well in my head and in my body ... my body will endure a few more years, but the head needs to be well. But there's not a certain age.'' Neymar also considered Brazil's national team to be "very distanced from Brazil fans.

"I don't know why, when it started, why it happened, but I see it in our matches. People don't talk about it, don't know when we play. That's bad," the striker said. "It is sad to live in a generation in which Brazil playing is not important. When I was a child it was an event, we had to stop, meet the family."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022