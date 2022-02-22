Mob Psyco 100 Season 3 might release in April 2022 in Japan

It's been two years since the Japanese anime series Mob Psyco 100 premiered its second season, so anime fans are getting impatient for Mob Psyco 100 Season 3, more so because of the lack of updates on it from the creators. So, here's everything we know so far about Mob Psycho 100 season 3.

Mob Psycho 100 (Japanese: モブサイコ100, Hepburn: MobuSaikoHyaku) is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by ONE. Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 has been officially announced. Studio Bones released a teaser trailer on October 19, 2021, to announce the return of the third Season.

The anime series is the adaption of the manga by ONE. The manga ended with 101 chapters collected across 16 volumes in 2017. The first two seasons have adapted 91 chapters, and the rest will be included in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will focus on the final arcs that were left unaddressed in the previous season. However, since a great amount of content has already been covered, the third season may be declared as the final season.

Season 2 shows the emergence of the Divine Tree, which grew from the broccoli seed that Mob kept in his pocket, the same event that ended the "World Domination Arc" and Volume 12.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will cover the final three arcs, namely 'the divine Tree Arc,' 'the Telepathy Mini-Arc,' and 'the ???% Arc,' along with the conclusion chapter.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 showcased Mob took his opponent Toichiro into his custody after defeating and turning him into a live bomb. Later, Mob was ready to transmit the power into his body so that the power of the explosion can be reduced. But Mob loses all his power and is being considered weak by everyone.

Mob is always afraid of losing his psychic power. In a bid to recollect his power, he works as an assistant to a con artist and self-proclaimed psychic called Reigen Arataka. Mob wants a normal life, but problems continue chasing him.

With the suppressed emotions growing inside Mob little by little, his power threatens to break through its limits as he eventually encounters other Espers like the Claws.

The exact release date for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is yet to be announced but according to several Japanese media, the anime could launch in Japan in April 2022. Takahiro Hasui will direct Mob Psyco 100 Season 3, with YuzuruTachikawa serving as the chief director. Most of the main cast members are reprising their roles.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 could bring back Dimple, TerukiHanazawa, Reign Arataka, Shou Suzuki, and RitsuKageyama, Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama.

Stay tuned to get more updates!

