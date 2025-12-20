Delhi Brothers Busted: Arrested with Commercial Quantity of Cannabis
Delhi Police arrested brothers Ritanshu and Rhythm Gund with significant quantities of cannabis products. Caught in Janakpuri, the duo attempted to flee but were apprehended. They face charges under the NDPS Act, accused of trafficking drugs in Delhi and nearby regions.
Delhi Police have apprehended two brothers, Ritanshu and Rhythm Gund, for possession of a commercial quantity of cannabis products, including charas, THC, and OG strain. The arrest occurred after a planned operation on the Tihar Jail Road, following a tip-off about drug peddlers in the area.
Upon attempting to evade capture, the suspects were chased and detained by officers. A search of their vehicle revealed over 1.068 kilograms of charas, along with THC and OG quantities. The vehicle used for transporting the narcotics was confiscated by the police.
A criminal case under the NDPS Act has been filed against the brothers, who allegedly turned to drug trafficking for monetary gain. The investigation revealed their involvement in supplying illegal substances around Delhi, expanding to neighboring areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
