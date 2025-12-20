Left Menu

Unveiling Mumbai's Underworld: Inside the Black Scorpion's Tale

Shyam Kishore Garikapati, known as 'Black Scorpion', an ex-associate of crime lord Dawood Ibrahim, shares his insider experiences in a revealing book. The narrative explores Mumbai's 1980s-1990s gang wars and unmasks the reality of organized crime through Garikapati's personal journey and legal trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 14:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shyam Kishore Garikapati, a former associate of notorious criminal mastermind Dawood Ibrahim, has decided to break his silence in a candid new book. The work seeks to challenge entrenched narratives about Mumbai's organized crime scene.

Titled 'Black Scorpion: To Hell and Back', authored by Vijay Shekhar, Raju Santhanam, and Calvin Joshua, the book offers a true-crime account of Garikapati's life. Known in the crime world as 'Black Scorpion', Garikapati provides an insider perspective on the gang wars of the 1980s and 1990s.

Drawing from Garikapati's experiences, court records, and over 100 hours of interviews, this 226-page book questions official and popular stories and explores the pressures and perils of organized crime, revealing personal anecdotes and debunking the myth of the 'born gangster'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

