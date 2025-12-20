Modi Rallies Against TMC: Calls for Change in West Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, describing the state's situation as 'maha jungle raj'. He accused the ruling party of corruption, nepotism, and appeasement, urging voters to support BJP for change. Fog prevented his helicopter landing, yet he addressed the crowd via phone.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sharply criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, labeling the state's condition as a 'maha jungle raj'. Addressing a large gathering over the phone from Kolkata, he accused TMC of corruption and nepotism, hindering the state's development.
The foggy weather at the scheduled event location prevented Modi's helicopter from landing, necessitating a return to the Kolkata airport. Despite the setback, he continued the rally telephonically, rallying support for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections, promising to replace TMC's governance with a 'double engine government'.
Modi alleged TMC was opposing the SIR exercise to protect infiltrators, while popular resentment against the party's alleged misrule was growing, as evidenced by chants for change with 'Banchte chai, BJP tai' echoing across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Conflict Erupts Amidst Alleged Cash Distribution During Dharmabad Elections
Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi Face 17-Year Sentence in Corruption Trial
Pak court sentences ex-PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years in prison each in corruption case: local media.
Cash-for-Votes Scandal Rocks Dharmabad Elections
Preparations for Latur Municipal Elections: Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Voter Awareness