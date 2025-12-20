Left Menu

Modi Rallies Against TMC: Calls for Change in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, describing the state's situation as 'maha jungle raj'. He accused the ruling party of corruption, nepotism, and appeasement, urging voters to support BJP for change. Fog prevented his helicopter landing, yet he addressed the crowd via phone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-12-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 14:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sharply criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, labeling the state's condition as a 'maha jungle raj'. Addressing a large gathering over the phone from Kolkata, he accused TMC of corruption and nepotism, hindering the state's development.

The foggy weather at the scheduled event location prevented Modi's helicopter from landing, necessitating a return to the Kolkata airport. Despite the setback, he continued the rally telephonically, rallying support for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections, promising to replace TMC's governance with a 'double engine government'.

Modi alleged TMC was opposing the SIR exercise to protect infiltrators, while popular resentment against the party's alleged misrule was growing, as evidenced by chants for change with 'Banchte chai, BJP tai' echoing across the state.

