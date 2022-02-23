BTS announces four shows in Las Vegas following Grammy performance

South Korean music sensation BTS are extending their 'Permission to Dance On Stage' by four shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The septet will perform at the venue on April 8, April 9, April 15 and April 16, their management agency BigHit Music said Wednesday.

BTS is looking forward to meeting ARMY, the fan group of the music band, after their three March dates at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in front of a live audience and their performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

They have been nominated in the best pop duo/ group performance category for their English single ''Butter'' at the Grammys, scheduled to be held on April 3 at MGM Garden Arena, Las Vegas.

According to a statement shared by BigHit Music on fan community forum Weverse, 'BTS Permission to Dance On Stage - Las Vegas' concert will be held in-person and broadcast as LIVE PLAY.

''While looking for ways to meet with more ARMY in-person, we have decided to hold an additional concert in Las Vegas, US. We are doing our very best to prepare for the concert in compliance with the health care guidelines for a safe quality concert...'' the agency said.

The concert will also be streamed online on the last day of the tour on April 16.

The same shows on the four dates will have a LIVE PLAY at the MGM Garden Arena, which will host a paid in-person event in which ARMY can watch the concert in real-time on a large screen to feel the lively moment of the concert, they further said.

Meanwhile, the Seoul shows will mark the group's first concert to a live audience in the country in roughly two and a half years, following the BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' at the same venue in October 2019.

The band, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, has been on an ''extended period of rest'' after their performance at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles late last year.

