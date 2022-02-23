Tokyo Revengers Season 2 could release in July 2022, know more on plot!

The anime adaptation of the manga series of the same name, Tokyo Revengers has just ended streaming on September 19, 2021, with 24 episodes. The unique tale pleasantly surprised the fans and kept them engaged with its storytelling style. Now fans are waiting for Tokyo Revengers Season 2.

Tokyo Revengers is the story of a young boy called Takemichi Hanagaki, who learns one day that his middle school ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana and her younger brother Naoto have been murdered by the Tokyo Manji Gang. One day, Takemichi is pushed onto train tracks while he was returning home from work. At that moment, Takemichi travels 12 years back to the past. He infiltrates a gang in Tokyo and save his friends' lives.

The first season ends on several cliffhangers, which are likely to be squared away in Tokyo Revengers Season 2.

Manjiro Sano (nicknamed Mikey), the leader of the Tokyo Manji Gang announces that the Gang and Valhalla will merge, with Hanma as the captain of the newly created sixth division. Kisaki is celebrated as their savior, and Chifuyu nominates Takemichi to become the first division captain.

Takemichi returns to the present and finds himself as a high-level executive member. With Mikey and Mitsuya missing and Draken executed, Kisaki is now the leader in Mikey's absence. During the executives' meeting, he announces that the Tokyo Manji Gang has been raided by the police, and he captures Takemichi and Chifuyu.

Chifuyu confesses that he was the one who leaked info to the police as a way to avenge Baji who was killed by Kisaki. Kisaki then prepares to shoot Takemichi, who he refers to as his "hero".

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will showcase the "Christmas Showdown Arc," which was announced during Christmas 2021 with the subtitled SeiyaKessen-hen (Battle on Christmas Eve).

According to "Christmas Showdown Arc", Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will show the next story of Takemichi after his return to the present. Takemichi once again discovers that the Tokyo Manji Gang has grown into a large-scale crime organization after absorbing the Black Dragons, and his friends still die.

When he travels back to the past, he learns that Hakkai Shiba is forced to leave the Tokyo Manji Gang and join the Black Dragons under the orders of his abusive older brother and the Black Dragons' current leader, Taiju, an event that affects the Tokyo Manji Gang's merge with the Black Dragons.

The popular anime series by Ken Wakui has finally confirmed Tokyo Revengers Season 2 during the Jump Festa 2022. Currently, the series has entered the production stage, but the team has not yet revealed the release date.

If the makers take roughly nine months to complete the production work, then we could expect Tokyo Revengers Season 2 to release in July 2022.

As of now the release date for Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is yet to be announced. We will keep you updated with the latest news as soon as it comes from the makers. Till then stay tuned!

Also Read: Konosuba Season 3 could get a release date in January 2023, know more on plot!