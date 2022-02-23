Konosuba Season 3 could get a release date in January 2023, know more on plot!

A new anime project for Konosuba has been officially confirmed. This might mean that Konosuba season 3 is happening (more on this later), but the makers have not announced any release date for the project yet. Here's everything you should know about the upcoming project, presumably Konosuba Season 3.

KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is an anime adaptation of the light novel of the same name by Natsume Akatsuki. Since the third season was announced on July 18, 2021, fans are eager to know the release date of the anime.

It is still unclear whether the upcoming project would be 'Konosuba Season 3' or a spin-off project. When the makers announced the renewal via a Twitter post, they said a new production is coming soon, and the team will keep the fans updated on its development as and when required. Although anime lovers are not sure if they are up for a season 3, they are obviously quite excited about the news.

Here is the English translation of the post: "New animation production decision! A blessing to this wonderful world! The production of a new animation has been decided!"

"New animation announcement visual released! Please look forward to the follow-up report."

Possible plotline of Konosuba Season 3

The KonoSuba television series has been adapted from a novel of the same name. As of July 2021, a total of 13 volumes of manga have been released in Japan. The first two seasons and the film covered the first five volumes of the light novel series. KonoSuba Season 3 will likely adapt volumes six and seven.

The story follows KazumaSatō, a boy who dies from a heart attack after saving a girl from an oncoming truck. Following an early and embarrassing death, KazumaSatō meets a goddess named Aqua, who offers to reincarnate him in a parallel world with MMORPG elements, where he can go on adventures and battle monsters. He is transported to a video game-like world after his untimely death.

Konosuba Season 3 will start after Kazuma's victory against the devil king. He is living a relaxed life with the reward money. His lavish way of living attracts the Crown, with Princess Irish procuring his assistance to capture the Chivalrous Thief Chris who has sacked the empire's wealth.

The fight with the devil king's army ends in disaster and consequently, Kazuma has been kept exiled and separated from his trusted party. The reincarnated former gamer will then have to clear his name - and uncover a far-reaching royal conspiracy while he's at it...noted Radio Times.

On the other hand, the third season is set to develop the growing relationship between Megumin and Kazuma. Their relationship was a central point in the 2019 movie.

Konosuba Season 3 release date

The release date and cast of KonoSuba Season 3 is yet to be announced. As a general rule, after a new anime season is confirmed, it takes around 12 to 18 months for it to be released. We should also consider that the director of Konosuba, Takaomi Kanasaki is working on 'Princess Connect! Re: Dive Season 2' currently.

Therefore there is less possibility for Konosuba season 3 to come in 2022. The first two seasons came out in the month of January, so Konosuba Season 3 might be released in January 2023, predicts Anime Next Season.

