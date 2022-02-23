Left Menu

Sanya Malhotra to headline Hindi remake of Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen'

Actor Sanya Malhorta has been roped in to play the lead role in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-02-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 14:46 IST
Sanya Malhotra to headline Hindi remake of Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen'
Sanya Malhotra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sanya Malhorta has been roped in to play the lead role in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'The Great Indian Kitchen'. On Wednesday, Sanya took to Instagram and shared the news with her fans and followers.

"So happy and excited to be a part of #TheGreatIndianKitchenHindiRemake can't wait," she wrote. Arati Kadav of 'Cargo' fame will helm the project, which is produced by Harman Baweja.

Alongside the announcement, Sanya dropped a picture posing with Harman and Arati. The original film tells the story of a newlywed woman, who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. It stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022