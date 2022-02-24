Left Menu

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 238 to show an intruder on ship

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-02-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 12:20 IST
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 238 is scheduled for release on Sunday, February 27, 2022, 5:30 PM JST. Image Credit: YouTube / Boruto Preview Trailer
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 238 will continue the story of Funato's mission. Boruto , Kagura and the others have traveled to Dotou Island to rescue Funato's hostage.

In recent episodes, Boruto found the mobile fortress fortified with a dangerous weapon which will be life-threatening. Boruto decides that they must destroy the cannon before it could be used.

Sarada's group approaches the fort, while Kagura and Kawaki battle Tenma to give Boruto and Buntan more time to destroy the cannon. The cannon manages to fire before they could destroy it, but Denki steers their ship out of the way. As Kawaki and Kagura hold Tenma down, Boruto uses a crane to turn the cannon as it fires, destroying itself and the upper levels of the fort. Sarada's group picks everybody up from the sea after their escape from the crumbling fort.

Sarada's team manages to find a ship to escape with the prisoners. Will Sarda ship escape safely from Dotou Island? Will Lord Tenma and Kagura face off in a battle?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 238 is scheduled for release on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. The new episode is titled "A Killer On The Ship." The official trailer for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 238 is out. The promo shows Denki and his friends have reunited with Team 7 and are ready to head back to Konohagakure.

The trailer also hinted that the upcoming plot will show the Ninjas hope to reach Konoha Village safely. All the group of people boarded in one ship, but there is an Intruder in the ship. The impostor might be a teammate or a hostage.

New episodes of the manga series air every Sunday. The previous episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu. You can also watch BorutoNaruto Next Generations Episode 238 online on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Japanese anime series.

