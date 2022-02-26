Samantha clocks 12 years in film industry: Hope my love story with cinema never ends

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Saturday completed 12 years in the film industry and expressed gratitude to her loyal fan base for believing in her.

The 34-year-old actor, whose credits include Telugu and Tamil films like ''Eega'', ''Mahanati'', ''Mersal'', and ''Super Deluxe'', is hopeful that her romance with cinema never ends and she continues to grow with each passing year. ''I woke up this morning to realize that I've completed 12 years in the film industry. It's been 12 years of memories that revolve around lights camera, action and incomparable moments. ''I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here is hoping my love story with cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength,'' Samantha posted on Instagram. The actor made her debut in cinema with the Tamil film ''Ye Maaya Chesave'', opposite Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, following which she appeared in Telugu films ''Atharintiki Daaredi'', ''Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu'', ''Manam'', ''Aa aa'', ''Oh Baby'', ''Majili'' and others are among Samantha’s super hit movies in Telugu. Her popular Tamil titles include ''Theri'' and ''Mersal''. Samantha made her foray into Hindi industry and digital space with Prime Video's critically-acclaimed series ''The Family Man'' second season, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. Her last appearance was in Allu Arjun-led blockbuster pan-India movie ''Pushpa'', in a special song ''Oo Antava''. The actor will next be seen in ''Shaakuntalam'' (Telugu) and ''Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal'' (Tamil).

