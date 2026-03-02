Left Menu

Urgent Repatriation Efforts for Telugu Expats Amid Middle East Crisis

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society is advising Telugu expats in the Gulf to use Muscat as a transit point for repatriation flights to India. The move is prompted by escalating tensions in the region due to a US-Israel joint attack on Iran, affecting Indians living there.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:38 IST
The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) is working to ensure the safety of Telugu expatriates residing in the Gulf region. With airports closed in major cities like Doha, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, Muscat has become the primary gateway for repatriation to India.

The urgent measures come in response to a joint military action on February 28 by the US and Israel against Iran, spurring an indefinite conflict and unsettling neighboring Arab nations where millions of Indians reside. Ravi Kumar P Vemuru, APNRTS president, confirmed that flights from Muscat to Kochi have already begun.

Coordination efforts with local Telugu-speaking communities and Indian embassies are underway to provide support and temporary refuge. Vemuru noted that despite limited governmental direction, the community and society are striving to ensure the safety of those affected.

Latest News

