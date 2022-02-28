Titans Season 4 reportedly begins filming & could premiere in September 2022

Titans Season 3 aired its finale episodes on HBO Max on October 21, 2021. In the same month, Titans Season 4 was announced at DC FanDome.

According to a report, filming for Titans Season 4 is scheduled to start today, February 28, 2022, and it will continue until July 21.

The fantasy drama is based on the DC Comics team Teen Titans. The series depicts a group of young heroes who join forces in their fight against evil.

In Titan Season 3, their main rival was Dr. Jonathan Crane, the notorious criminal better known as Scarecrow, who has been serving as a police consultant.

In the third season, A.R.G.U.S. agents led by Vee rescue Barbara. Joined by Tim, the Titans reunite. After detonating one explosive, Crane threatens to set off the other bombs if the heroes are unable to solve his clues.

Dick helps deactivate the explosives and capture Crane instead of directly attacking Wayne Manor with Gar, Jason, and Tim. The remaining Titans turn the Lazarus Pit into rainfall that resurrects those killed by the first bomb.

Bruce returns to Gotham, where Jason makes amends with him before departing. Conner helps design a new ship for Blackfire, who bids farewell to him and Kory. Leaving the team to find Dawn, Donna is asked to join A.R.G.U.S. Tim accompanies the Titans as they return to San Francisco in an RV. Before leaving, Rachel destroys Crane's sanity with the pit's dark magic.

Titans star BrentonThwaites shares a little update to Entertainment Weekly saying "Not a single idea" has in store for Titans Season 4.

He also shared his point of view on the storyline: "I'd love to see a storyline develop between Superboy and the Titans. There's a lot of juice in that, because we've seen a lot of him be good and a team player, and really attach himself to Dick's morals and values."

He explained,"But we all know there's this hidden dark side in that character that I think would be really interesting to explore. That's one of my favorite characters. I think Josh plays that very well, that flippant double-sided good-and-bad character."

Currently, there is no confirmation on the release date of Titans Season 4, but the makers usually release a season around September or October. So if Titans Season 4 starts its production on February 28 and concludes in July, we can expect the fourth season in September or October 2022.

