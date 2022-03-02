My Hero Academia Chapter 346: How will Deku help Toga?

My Hero Academia Chapter 346 is the upcoming installment. OchakoUraraka hinted that HimikoToga could turn into a villain before the fight begins. While she dragged him out from the group, it seemed like she was showing him something. Actually, Toga has a weird crush on Deku, and she wants to discuss the matter. My Hero Academia Chapter 346 will reveal what Toga is planning further.

My Hero Academia Chapter 346 is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2022. The raw scans and leaks usually surface online two days before the release. That means the leaks, scans and spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 346 are expected to be out by Friday, March 4, 2022.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The new chapter will be available on the official website of VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Here's the list of timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

UK time: 04:00 P.M (March 6)

European Time: 5:00 P.M. (March 6)

India Time: 9:30 P.M. (March 6)

Japan Time: 1:00 A.M. (March 6)

U.S / Canada: 10.00 A.M. (March 6)

My Hero Academia Chapter 346 spoilers

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia has been divided into sagas and arcs. The recent series is on its third and last saga, titled 'The Final Act Saga.' As the manga is approaching its conclusion, the storyline of My Hero Academia Chapter 346 and other chapters will be highly interesting.

In the previous chapter, we learned about Toga's weird crush on Deku. So she wants to meet Deku. Deku also loves to save innocent people and can efficiently cure villains' hearts. My Hero Academia Chapter 346 will showcase how Deku will help Toga.

About My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Japanese: 僕のヒーローアカデミア, Hepburn: Boku no Hīrō Akademia) is a Japanese superhero manga series written and illustrated by KōheiHorikoshi. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, a boy born without superpowers (called Quirks) in a world where people with superpowers are commonplace. He still dreams of becoming a superhero himself. He is scouted by All Might, Japan's greatest hero, who chooses Midoriya as his successor and shares his Quirk with him after recognizing his potential, and later helps to enroll him in a prestigious high school for heroes in training.

