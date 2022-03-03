Left Menu

Shakti Kapoor sends birthday wishes to his 'amazing' daughter Shraddha

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor sent an adorable birthday wish to his daughter Shraddha Kapoor who turned 35 on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:00 IST
Shakti Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor sent an adorable birthday wish to his daughter Shraddha Kapoor who turned 35 on Thursday. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shakti shared a cute video of Shraddha enjoying a sunny day in the pool while sitting on a unicorn inflatable swimming float.

"A vvv happpy birthday my amazing daughter," he captioned the post. The video accumulated thousands of comments within a few hours of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

Recently, Shraddha made headlines as the release of her upcoming yet-to-be-titled film with Ranbir Kapoor was pushed to March 8, 2023. Apart from this, the 'Aashiqui 2' actor will be seen in 'Chalbaaz' which is a remake of the 1989 'Chalbaaz', 'Nagin' and 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan. (ANI)

