Abhishek Chaubey headed to Netflix with crime drama 'Soup'

Filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey on Friday announced that he will be working on Soup, a comedy crime-drama starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma, for Netflix.The filmmaker, known for his critically-acclaimed movies such as Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya and Sonchiriya, has previously collaborated with the streamer on anthology movies Ray and Ankahi Kahaniyan besides producing Raat Akeli Hai.Soup is headlined by powerful actors like Sensharma and Bajpayee while Chaubey will be the showrunner and director.

Abhishek Chaubey Image Credit: Wikipedia
Filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey on Friday announced that he will be working on ''Soup'', a comedy crime-drama starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma, for Netflix.

The filmmaker, known for his critically-acclaimed movies such as ''Ishqiya'', ''Dedh Ishqiya'' and ''Sonchiriya'', has previously collaborated with the streamer on anthology movies ''Ray'' and ''Ankahi Kahaniyan'' besides producing ''Raat Akeli Hai''.

''Soup'' is headlined by powerful actors like Sensharma and Bajpayee while Chaubey will be the showrunner and director. It is Baypayee's third collaboration with the director after ''Sonchiriya'' and the ''Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa'' segment in ''Ray''.

The dark-comedy crime series is produced by Macguffin Pictures with Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik attached as producers. Actors Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, and Lal round off the cast.

Loosely based on a true-life incident, ''Soup'' is the story of Swathi Shetty (Konkona Sensharma), an incompetent cook who dreams of having a restaurant of her own someday, and her suspicious husband, Prabhakar (Manoj Bajpayee) who won't help with her aspirations and has doubts of his own. Soon fate gives her an opportunity and she starts to cook up a master plan. But things don't go as intended, as whimsical characters and amateur villains ruin the broth. Chaubey, who shared the first picture from the show on the streamer's website, said working with Netflix for ''Soup'' has been really exciting.

''...I'm thrilled to share our story with audiences all across the world. We've had a wonderful experience shooting Manoj, Konkona, and the entire cast and crew of 'Soup', can't wait to showcase this motley bunch of idiosyncratic characters,'' the director said.

The filmmaker shares the 'created by' credit on ''Soup'' with Unaiza Merchant, Anant Tripathi, and Harshad Nalawade.

