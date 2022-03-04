Left Menu

Charlie Sheen joins cast of new dramedy series 'Ramble On'

Actor Charlie Sheen has teamed up with 'Entourage' creator Doug Ellin for a new upcoming drama-comedy series, 'Ramble On', which will be set in Hollywood.

Actor Charlie Sheen has teamed up with 'Entourage' creator Doug Ellin for a new upcoming drama-comedy series, 'Ramble On', which will be set in Hollywood. According to Deadline, the show will star Sheen along with Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon as themselves. The series will show these Hollywood veterans looking to reinvent their voices alongside newcomers who are looking to establish their own.

Apart from that, it will also feature Sheen's father Martin Sheen, Kimiko Glenn, Bre-Z, John C. McGinley, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Zulay Henao, Mark Cuban, James Hiroyuki Liao, Harvey Guillen, Ana Ortiz, Sara Sanderson, Mikaela Hoover and Adam Waheed with a guest appearance by Entourage alum Emmanuelle Chriqui. The project will be Angry Lunch in association with Action Park Media. The pair will executive produce alongside Gary Goldman with Jeremy Alter producing. As per Deadline, a pilot episode, which was financed by Foxman and Ellin, wrapped this week. (ANI)

