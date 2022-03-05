Sex Education Season 4: updates on cast, release date & everything we know!

Netflix Original's comedy-drama Sex Education follows the lives of the students, staff, and parents of a fictional school. The series is created by Laurie Nunn. After successfully completing the first three seasons, Netflix is going to release Sex Education Season 4. The fourth season has been officially renewed just three weeks after the premiere of the third season.

The third season ended on several cliffhangers. The students of Moordale High school have grown up, and the institution is going to shut down.

Adam enters a dog agility competition. Fans are asking for Lily's autograph. Hope is removed from her position. Jean wakes up from surgery and receives the test results, which shock her. Erin sneaks into the school and gives Maeve the money for the program, but Maeve decides not to go because she does not want to leave Otis when they just got together.

Meanwhile, Jackson and Cal settle their differing opinions about a queer relationship precluding them from becoming a couple, after which they part amicably as friends. The students learn that the school will be sold to developers, so they will need to find alternative schooling arrangements. Otis bumps into Hope at the hospital, who is attempting another round of in vitro fertilization after trying unsuccessfully for three years to get pregnant. Jean overhears Otis comforting Hope.

Lily and Ola make amends. Adam forgives Eric for kissing Oba, but Eric breaks up with him because he feels like he is losing part of himself due to the struggle of being with someone who is not yet comfortable in their identity. Adam finally tells Mrs. Groff that Eric was his boyfriend, and it is revealed that he wrote a heartfelt poem about his feelings for Eric. Mrs. Groff turns down dinner with Mr. Groff. Aimee persuades Maeve to pursue the study program in the United States. Otis and Maeve say their farewells.

Sex Education Season 4's filming is reportedly set to commence in April 2022 and conclude in November 2022.

The release date for Sex Education Season 4 is yet to be announced. If the production starts soon and continues through November, then the post-production work would take at least another six months. Thus, fans can expect the series to come in early 2023.

Lauren Evans, the Casting Director announced a casting call for Sex Education Season 4 in November. In an interview with backstage.com, Lauren Evans said, "We wanted to find an eclectic ensemble that felt fresh and diverse. The auditions were fantastic."

Sex Education Season 4 will have two newbies called Abbi and Kent. The document also revealed what the characters will be like. Abbi is a young trans woman with "a 90s Winona Ryder vibe who is confident and self-assured in her gender identity. Abbi is the leader of the group and the queen bee of the college". All the other cast members are expected to return in Sex education Season 4.

Sex Education Season 4 doesn't have any release date yet. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the Netflix series.

