Left Menu

'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown passes away

Actor Johnny Brown, known for playing housing project superintendent Nathan Bookman on the massively hit show 'Good Times', has passed away at the age of 84.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 21:44 IST
'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown passes away
Johnny Brown (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Johnny Brown, known for playing housing project superintendent Nathan Bookman on the massively hit show 'Good Times', has passed away at the age of 84. Johnny's daughter Sharon Catherine Brown told TMZ that he was at his doctor's office in L.A. on Wednesday getting his pacemaker checked out, and shortly after he left he went into cardiac arrest and collapsed. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he passed. She says the appointment was routine, so his sudden death was a shock.

Sharon said, "Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond Heartbroken. Barely able to breathe." The versatile actor and singer got scored his breakout role as Nathan Bookman in 'Good Times' in 1975, in the middle of season 2.

He also starred in three seasons of 'Laugh In,' 'Julia,' 'Maude,' 'The Jeffersons,' 'Archie Bunker's Place,' 'Family Matters,' 'Sister, Sister,' 'Moonlighting,' and 'Martin.' He also featured in 'Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights' directed by late legendary artist Sidney Poitier.

Johnny is survived by his wife June Brown, his daughter Sharon and son, John Jr. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022