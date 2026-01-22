Lebanese FA Parts Ways with Coach Radulovic Amid Team Struggles
The Lebanese Football Association has fired coach Miodrag Radulovic following disappointing results. Radulovic, in his second stint, failed to secure a place in the FIFA Arab Cup. The decision comes as Lebanon prepares for a crucial 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Yemen in March.
The Lebanese Football Association has announced the dismissal of national team coach Miodrag Radulovic, after conducting a review of the recent performance and preparations for future tournaments. The federation made this known on Thursday, via a brief statement on social media.
Radulovic, who returned for a second spell as Lebanon's coach in December 2023, was unable to rejuvenate the team's fortunes. Lebanon's failure to qualify for the FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar, following a playoff loss against Sudan, marked the end of his tenure.
Currently, Lebanon faces a decisive match against Yemen in March, as part of the qualifiers for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. The Executive Committee of the FA, however, did not disclose further details regarding the termination of Radulovic's contract.
