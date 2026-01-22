Chandigarh Plans High Court Expansion Safeguarding Heritage

The Chandigarh Union Territory administration has unveiled a comprehensive development plan for expanding the Punjab and Haryana High Court complex, following approval from the Chandigarh Heritage and Conservation Committee (CHCC), officials report.

Situated within the UNESCO World Heritage Site known as the Capitol Complex, any modifications to the high court necessitate UNESCO's endorsement. Designed by the iconic Le Corbusier, the complex is a testament to modernist architecture, sharing space with the legislative assembly, secretariat, and the famous Open Hand Monument.

Expected to cover 20.5 lakh square feet, the expansion includes new courtrooms, judge chambers, and parking facilities spread across three blocks. Emphasizing heritage-sensitive planning, the project awaits further approval from UNESCO, expected in Busan, Korea, in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)