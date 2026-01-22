Left Menu

Chandigarh Plans High Court Expansion Safeguarding Heritage

The Chandigarh Union Territory administration has submitted a holistic development plan to expand the Punjab and Haryana High Court complex. Aimed at alleviating space shortages, the plan includes constructing a new block. It requires UNESCO approval due to its location within the World Heritage-listed Capitol Complex.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:16 IST
Chandigarh Plans High Court Expansion Safeguarding Heritage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chandigarh Union Territory administration has unveiled a comprehensive development plan for expanding the Punjab and Haryana High Court complex, following approval from the Chandigarh Heritage and Conservation Committee (CHCC), officials report.

Situated within the UNESCO World Heritage Site known as the Capitol Complex, any modifications to the high court necessitate UNESCO's endorsement. Designed by the iconic Le Corbusier, the complex is a testament to modernist architecture, sharing space with the legislative assembly, secretariat, and the famous Open Hand Monument.

Expected to cover 20.5 lakh square feet, the expansion includes new courtrooms, judge chambers, and parking facilities spread across three blocks. Emphasizing heritage-sensitive planning, the project awaits further approval from UNESCO, expected in Busan, Korea, in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela Eyes Major Oil Law Reform to Boost Foreign Investments

Venezuela Eyes Major Oil Law Reform to Boost Foreign Investments

 Global
2

India's Hypersonic Marvel: DRDO Showcases LR-AShM Missile

 India
3
Delhi Court Acquits AAP's Amanatullah Khan in Money Laundering Case

Delhi Court Acquits AAP's Amanatullah Khan in Money Laundering Case

 India
4
House Democrats Challenge DHS Bill Amid ICE Controversy

House Democrats Challenge DHS Bill Amid ICE Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026