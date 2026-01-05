Left Menu

Clash in Karnataka: Political Tensions Explode at District Meeting

A district-level government meeting in Bidar turned chaotic as BJP MLA Siddu Patil and Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil engaged in a physical altercation over land encroachment issues. The confrontation highlighted underlying political tensions, prompting police intervention and subsequent peace appeals by Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bidar | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:37 IST
In Bidar, Karnataka, a government meeting spiraled into chaos when BJP MLA Siddu Patil and Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil engaged in a physical scuffle. The dispute arose during a Karnataka Development Programme quarterly meeting, chaired by Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, over accusations of forest land encroachment.

As tempers flared, both leaders hurled invective at one another, forcing police and officials to intervene and separate them. Minister Khandre later addressed the press, calling the incident "very unfortunate," and urged for peaceful conduct among public representatives, emphasizing their role as community role models.

Tensions spilled onto the streets, with supporters of both leaders rallying in protest. To manage potential unrest, additional police were deployed throughout Bidar, including at the residences of those involved, where barricades were erected to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

