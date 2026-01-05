Political Clash Erupts Over Omission of Names at Bridge Ceremony
A conflict erupted at a railway overbridge foundation ceremony as BJP and Congress workers clashed over omitted names of prominent local figures. The chaos, which included accusations and thrown chairs, occurred in the presence of Union Minister V Somanna, who managed to complete the ceremony amidst heightened tensions.
A high-stakes political drama unfolded during a railway overbridge foundation ceremony when BJP and Congress workers clashed over alleged omissions on display banners. The event, attended by Union Minister V Somanna, saw tempers flare over missing names of local ministers and MPs.
Scenes of chaos ensued as chairs were reportedly thrown, prompting police intervention to manage the agitated crowds. Despite the disruptions, Union Minister Somanna proceeded with laying the foundation stone, maintaining the ceremony's primary objective amid the uproar.
The proposed railway overbridge aims to enhance connectivity to regional sites like Anjanadri Betta and Huligemma Temple, marking a significant infrastructure development for the area. However, the political tensions reflected larger issues within the regional political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
