Black Clover Chapter 327: Will Asta’s Devil Union mode & power reservoir be enough to defeat Lucifero?

Lucifero continues to fight with several members of the Magic Knights. The heroes step forward one by one to battle against Lucifero. Yuno falls and transports Yami and Nacht to either side of Lucifero, where they used "Combination Magic: Doppelganger." However, Lucifero penetrates through both Magic Knights and throws them both off his side and moves toward Asta.

Will Asta be enough to kill Lucifero? We can learn more on this in Black Clover Chapter 327. Black Clover Chapter 327 will be out coming Sunday without any break. The raw scan is expected to be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine two days before the official release. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day that the original chapter will be released. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Black Clover Chapter 327 might showcase one to one fight between Asta and Lucifero. A few chapters back, Asta could not stand within Lucifero's gravity. However, he is back again to fight against the devil.

Despite fighting together, Yami, Nacht, Yuno, and Asta are unable to take down Lucifero. This time, to make the bond stronger, Asta and Liebe will create a new form with 5 horns and proceed against Lucifero in Black Clover Chapter 327. It can be seen that Asta has grown the 5th horn in the center of his forehead and the flower symbol on his chest. Hopefully, Asta's Devil Union mode is reflected in a much stronger reservoir of power.

Will Asta's Devil Union form and the groping with Liebe be enough to defeat Lucifero? Black Clover Chapter 327 may focus on this.

Black Clover Chapter 327 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, March 20, 2022. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on the Viz website, Manga plus website, and the Shonen Jump App which is available on both Android and IOS. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

Here's the list of timings and release dates in different places around the world.

Pacific Time: 7:00 a.m. (March 20)

Central Time: 9:00 a.m. (March 20)

Eastern Time: 10:00 a.m. (March 20)

UK time: 03:00 (March 20)

European Time: 4:00 a.m. (March 20)

India Time: 8:30 a.m. (March 20)

Japan Time: 12:00 (March 20)

