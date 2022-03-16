Frozen 3 can show Elsa’s closeness with Honeymaren through a different lens

The making of Frozen 3 is inevitable as fans want to see Elsa's love interest in the next film. She has not been shown to any romantic relationship through the Frozen franchise. Disney will surely continue working on Frozen 3 for completing the Frozen trilogy.

Frozen 2 premiered at the end of 2019. If Frozen 3 happens, the film could be released in 2023 or 2024. Producer Peter Del Vecho told the Radio Times there have been 'no discussions' about making of the third installment aka Frozen 3.

Elsa's closeness with Honeymaren in Frozen 2 is believed to be taken further in Frozen 3. And many fans including the LGBTQ community strongly believe that they may be romantically linked in Frozen 3. In the previous two movies, she was not shown getting attracted to any male character and accordingly fans from the LGBTQ community emphasize the reason that she's a lesbian.

Elsa may have more supernatural power to resolve the identity of the mysterious voice, which is still unknown. Finally, fans believe Honeymaren (a member of Northuldra) is likely to return as Elsa's girlfriend. Honeymaren is a member of Northuldra, Ryder's sister who wants to bring peace to the enchanted forest.

We Got This Covered reported, "Disney has plans to give Elsa a female love interest" in Frozen 3. The site reports, "We're told it's definitely happening and again, the intention is for Elsa to have a girlfriend in the prequel, confirming her sexuality in the process."

Josh Gad, who voiced for Olaf, has earlier revealed that Frozen 3 would not take place unless the creative team comes up with a really beautiful story. "Frozen 3 won't happen unless there's a reason for Frozen 3 to exist," Josh Gad opined. "I trust this team with all my heart to believe that unless they have an amazing idea, there's just no need. But I also know that the second they do have that idea, they'll be the first ones to say 'let's do it'. But right now, no Frozen 3," he added.

Disney is likely to instill its strength in modifying the plot of Frozen 3 and make it suitable for the young generations. Those alterations (by Disney) will dictate whether Queen Elsa's mission is to help Princess Elisa turn her brothers back to normal or the latter becomes the former's dark reflection.

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. However, Disney is expected to tease the release date soon. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood animated movies.

