My Hero Academia Chapter 348 to focus on Toga’s crush!

The much-anticipated My Hero Academia Chapter 348 will continue from where the previous chapter ended. As the manga is approaching 'The Final Act Saga,' fans are hanging tight for a captivating plotline, with lots of nail-biting moments.

Deku and Uraraka's confrontation with Toga will focus in My Hero Academia Chapter 348. The raw scans gave a sneak peek at Deku's reaction and the fate of the ongoing fight. The upcoming chapter will be published in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 16, which might also feature Deku and Uraraka on the cover. Deku got caught up with Himiko Toga on the Octo Island.

The problem is with All for One and Shigaraki. They have too many quirks. One person should have limited quirks, otherwise, it makes him burst. Shigaraki reveals that since his new Quirk was a natural growth of his body, Erasure wouldn't work on it.

Deku contacts Aizawa to request Warp Gate but was told to get to U.A. on his own since Monoma can only use one copied Quirk at a time. According to raw scan, My Hero Academia Chapter 348 is titled "Broken Heart."

Hero Academia Chapter 348 might focus on Toga's first crush Deku. Deku and Uraraka's confrontation with Toga, who announced her love for the protagonist. Deku never realizes Toga's feeling before.Toga confesses she loves Deku and she wants to drink his blood to get him.

My Hero Academia Chapter 348 is scheduled to be released on March 20, 2022. The raw scans and leaks usually surface online two days before the release. That means the leaks, scans and spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 348 are expected to be out by Friday, 2022.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The new chapter will be available on the official website of VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus.

