Yash remembers Puneeth Rajkumar on his 47th birth anniversary

South star Yash paid a heartfelt tribute to late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar on his 47th death anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 20:33 IST
Yash remembers Puneeth Rajkumar on his 47th birth anniversary
Yash with Puneeth Rajkumar (LtoR) (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
South star Yash paid a heartfelt tribute to late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar on his 47th death anniversary. Yash, who shared a close bond with the 'Appu' actor, took to his Twitter handle and shared a throwback candid picture featuring him with Rajkumar from the promotional event of 'Bhajarangi 2', they attended a few days before the latter's demise.

"The smile that never fades, The warmth which can never be matched, An Energy which can never be stopped, A Power which can never be taken away. He lives on. Happy Birthday Appu sir," Yash wrote alongside the picture. The late Kannada superstar's last film was 'James' was also released on Thursday to commemorate his 47th birth anniversary.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 29 last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

