'Gully Boy' fame rapper MC Tod Fod passes away, Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar pay tributes

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 13:19 IST
Actors Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Tuesday mourned the loss of rapper Dharmesh Parmar, popularly known as MC Tod Fod, who passed away on March 20.

The Dadar-based rapper died aged 24.

His death was confirmed by the Mumbai hip-hop group Swadesi, of which he was a part of, on Monday. The cause of his death is not yet known. Parmar was known for his rap songs in Hindi and Gujarati and was also a part of Akhtar's 2019 drama ''Gully Boy'', contributing to its music.

Singh, who fronted the story of a rapper's rise from the streets, took to Instagram and posted a photo of Parmar with a heartbreak emoticon.

Chaturvedi, who also starred in the film, took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of his chat with Parmar. In the chat, the actor had congratulated him for his ''Gully Boy'' track ''India 91''.

''RIP Bhai,'' Chaturvedi wrote. Akhtar posted a picture of the rapper on her Instagram feed.

''You have gone way too soon. I can only be grateful our paths crossed. Rest in peace Bantai,'' she wrote. The official Instagram page of the Swadesi Movement posted a video of the rapper's perfomance from 'Swadesi Mela'. ''You had to be there to experience it, his thrill, his love for playing live music. You are never forgotten, you will always live through with your music,'' the post read.

