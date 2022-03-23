One Piece chapter 1044 theory: Why does Luffy's Devil Fruit turn into Hito Hito No Mi?

The next installment of the highly popular Japanese manga 'One Piece' is approaching its release date. One Piece Chapter 1044 will be released on Sunday, March 27. According to the official schedule by Manga Plus, Chapter 1044 of One Piece will be available to read at midnight JST on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

One Piece manga has entered its climax, and fans are waiting to see what would be the final moments after Luffy's reincarnation. Shanks might betray Luffy. Previously we saw a meeting held between Shanks and the Gorosei elders at Pangea Castle. There could be a conflux of several storylines in One Piece Chapter 1044.

One Piece Chapter 1044 theory:

In One Piece 1043, we learned Luffy's body releases a strange vapor, which is supposedly for the resurrection of his devil fruit. Gorosei, in chapter 1037, had revealed that there was a devil fruit whose name was changed in history, and it was estimated that it was the Gomu Gomu no Mi, Paramecia-type Devil Fruit.

Gomu Gomu no Mi gives the user's body the properties of rubber, making the user a Rubber Human. It was originally a treasure that was heavily guarded by the World Government until it was stolen by Shanks and his crew. It was then accidentally eaten by the series protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy.

The World Government's agent was given the task to bring the Gomu Gomu no Mi fruit back, but the fruit was stolen by Shanks on the way.

Finally, the devil fruit was eaten by Luffy when Shanks stopped by the village of Fusha, but it turns out that the devil fruit, Gomu Gomu no Mi has an alternative name. The special Devil Fruit that is awakening with Luffy isn't Gomu Gomu no Mi but rather a mythical Zoan type called the HitoHito no Mi: Model Hanuman.

Why is Luffy's Devil Fruit turning into Hito Hito No Mi, instead Gomu Gomu no Mi?

The original Gomu Gomu no Mi is not a paramecia type, but the Mythical Zoan Hito Hito no Mi is a devil fruit that gives an appearance of Hanuman model.

The power of this body transformation allows Luffy to execute Gear 3 and Gear 4, as well as upsurge his physical abilities. The Straw Hats' rubber body proved to be immune to Enel's lightning, as was Hanuman who was also immune to Lord Indra's Vajra lightning weapon, noted Pikiran Rakyat, the Indonesian media.

Moreover, Hanuman also has the ability to change his form and size according to his wish, and he is protected from fire. Therefore, Luffy will have the ability to change his body during a fight and can reproduce the power like Hanuman.

He can discharge steam in Gear 1, and his body will start changing on the second gear. In the 3rd and the 4th gear, we will see Luffy's body shape, size and weight has been changed in One Piece Chapter 1044. The Straw Hats also have some level of immunity to fire.

As per Hanuman's mythology, it is not said that his body can turn into rubber, but other abilities of Hanuman are reminiscent of Luffy's Haki power. Another theory suggests that as Hanuman is the son of the wind-god Vayu, and he signifies confrontation against evil pursuit. Similarly, Luffy is the son of Dragon who is believed to have powers related to wind or nature.

Furthermore, Monkey God was also known as the God of Wisdom, Strength, Courage, Devotion, and Self-Discipline. In earlier chapters, Hyogoro said Luffy's Gear 4 appearance is quite similar to King of Wisdom.

Therefore, the theory suggests that the name of Luffy's devil fruit is actually the Hito Hito no Mi Mythical Zoan type Hanuman.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1044 plot revealed: Luffy's Devil Fruit is actually Hito Hito no Mi