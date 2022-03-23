Left Menu

Alex Wolff joins star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Actor Alex Wolff, who last year appeared in M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' and Nicolas Cage's indie hit 'Pig', is the latest actor to join Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', a biopic on J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 18:00 IST
Alex Wolff joins star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
Alex Wolff (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the details about Wolff's role is being kept under wraps. He has joined previously announced cast members including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz and David Dastmalchian.

The film has been shooting in New Mexico for a few weeks now and is still adding actors to the mix. The studio has set a July 21, 2023, release date for 'Oppenheimer', which centres on the theoretical physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb during World War II, but later found his loyalty to the United States questioned by hawkish government officials.

Nolan wrote the script and is directing, while his creative partner and wife, Emma Thomas, is producing with Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment. The project is based on 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Published in 2005, the book won the Pulitzer Prize. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

