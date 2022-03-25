Comedian Jaspreet Singh's special 'Koi Load Nahi' to release on Prime Video on Mar 29

Streaming service Prime Video on Friday announced a new stand-up special, featuring comedian Jaspreet Singh and set for release on March 29.

Titled ''Koi Load Nahi'', the special is directed by Karan Asnani and produced by Myoho Films, Blip, and LVC, the Amazon-owned streamer said in a statement.

In the show, Jaspreet will offer his quirky take on mundane topics such as the ever-growing motivation market, godmen and serious parenting to the “tough” bouncers like his door bell, the salad he made and the absurdity of being a teenager.

It is being described as a ''perfect amalgamation of his niche observations, signature laid back attitude and quick paced punchlines''.

Singh said the comedy special is ''close to my heart'' and ''big moment'' for him, both personally and professionally.

''I have toured this show to over a hundred and fifty rooms in India and abroad and the love and appreciation it has garnered so far is tremendous. Once the show premieres digitally on Amazon Prime Video, it will have a totally different journey for me and I am grateful to Amazon for placing their trust on me and my process,'' the comedian said.

''This surely presents me an incredible opportunity to reach out to a global audience. 'Koi Load Nahi' is my take on all true stories or thoughts of my life. It’s not made like a show but a film which has a pretty chilled out vibe, just like the name of the show and I really hope audiences vibe to it,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)