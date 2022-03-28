Jenny Beavan scores best costume design Oscar for 'Cruella' at 94th Academy Awards

Left Menu

At the ongoing 94th Academy Awards, British costume designer Jenny Beavan won the Best Costume Design honour for her work on Disney's 'Cruella'.

ANI | Los Angeles (California) | Updated: 28-03-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 09:03 IST
Jenny Beavan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

At the ongoing 94th Academy Awards, British costume designer Jenny Beavan won the Best Costume Design honour for her work on Disney's 'Cruella'. The movie, starring Emma Stone, was praised for its eye-popping costumes. This is Beavan's third Academy Award for Best Costume Design, as she has previously won the honour for 'A Room with a View' and 'Mad Max: Fury Road'. To date, she has been nominated a total of 11 times.

In 'Cruella', Stone portrayed the role of villainess Cruella de Vil and also executive produced the project, which featured Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong in supporting roles. Stone is the second actor to take on the role of Cruella for the big screen after Glenn Close played her in the 1996 '101 Dalmatians' adaptation and its 2000 sequel '102 Dalmatians'.

The 94th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the ceremony is being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The nominations for the Oscars were announced on February 8 this year by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

