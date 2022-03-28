Oscar 2022: Walt Disney Encanto wins the best-animated feature film award!

Walt Disney's musical fantasy comedy film Encanto won the best animated Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards. Encanto beat out fellow animated nominees ''Flee", ''Luca'', ''The Mitchells vs. the Machines'' and ''Raya and the Last Dragon''.

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith, the film was a box office success and also charmed the critics when it released in November last year.

Interestingly, ''Encanto'' co-director Bush is best known for co-directing Oscar-winning animation ''Zootopia''.

The film beat out fellow animated nominees ''Flee", ''Luca'', ''The Mitchells vs. the Machines'' and ''Raya and the Last Dragon''.

The animated film tells the tale of an extraordinary family called the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia at a magical house in a charming place called Encanto. Every child but one in their magical house has been granted a unique ability such as strength or healing powers. Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, discovers that the magic is under threat and she may be the only one able to save it.

Also Read: OSCAR 2022: Winners List of 94th Academy Award

In an earlier interview with PTI, the directors had said that with ''Encanto'', they wanted to create a culturally-authentic family during the pandemic.

''We never knew, when we're setting out to tell the story about a family in a home, that we would end up telling the story with our families from our homes. I think it turned out to be a really unexpectedly wonderful thing to be able to do that as we all saw our families differently,'' Bush said in the November 2021 interview.

To tell a story, which has not just one but a bunch of people in focus, was an exciting experience for Howard, the director behind Disney's much-loved movie ''Tangled''.

''I'm just very excited about how the movie speaks to these ideas of large extended families, something that we haven't really conquered before with the Disney films,'' Howard had said.

Staty tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on 94th Academy Awards (Oscar 2022).

Also Read: Oscar 2022: Japan's Drive My Car Wins Best International Feature Film