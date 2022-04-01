Left Menu

Sonam Kapoor recalls working with late Patrick Demarchelier

The demise of French photographer Patrick Demarchelier has left Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor saddened.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-04-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 14:42 IST
Sonam Kapoor recalls working with late Patrick Demarchelier
Sonam Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The demise of French photographer Patrick Demarchelier has left Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor saddened. Taking to Instagram, Sonam penned an emotional note in memory of Patrick, recalling working with him during her initial days in the industry.

"My first ever shoot was with @patrickdemarchelier for @vogueindia. He was kind and warm something every debutant should experience with someone capturing her while facing the camera for the first time. #RIP," she wrote. Patrick, who took iconic images of Princess Diana, Madonna and other celebrities, died on Thursday. He was 78. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022