'The Kissing Booth' stars Taylor Zakhar Perez, Joey King reunite

Good news for all 'The Kissing Booth' fans! Actors Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez, who co-starred in 'The Kissing Booth 2' and 'The Kissing Booth 3', reunited recently.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:19 IST
Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Good news for all 'The Kissing Booth' fans! Actors Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez, who co-starred in 'The Kissing Booth 2' and 'The Kissing Booth 3', reunited recently. Taylor joined the Emmy-nominated actor for a family outing at Universal Studios Hollywood. Joey shared a slew of pictures from the latest outing on her Instagram handle.

Sharing the pictures, 'The Act' star wrote, "Universal with my husbands, Thank you @unistudios #universalstudioshollywood." In one of the pictures, Taylor could be seen giving a candid pose with Joey's fiance Steven Piet.

Taking to her IG Stories, Joey also shared a picture featuring herself posing for a happy picture with her family including Taylor. Joey King played Elle Evans and Taylor Zakhar Perez played Marco Pena in Netflix's much-loved trilogy 'The Kissing Booth'.

The two stars share a good bond and are often spotted on outings together. For the unversed, Joey got engaged to Steven on February 2. (ANI)

